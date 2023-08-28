Manchester United could now try to sign ‘outstanding’ Leeds United target

Leeds United haven’t had an easy time of it in this transfer window so far.

Star players have pushed to leave, incoming deals have dragged on and on, and there have even been some high-profile hijacks along the way.

Indeed, Max Aarons was pinched by Bournemouth, while Nadiem Amiri could well end up elsewhere.

Sadly for Leeds, they may be about to see another deal hijacked, and this time, by one of their biggest rivals.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

According to The Mail, Manchester United could now move for Luke Thomas. This comes just hours after it was reported by The Athletic that the Whites were looking at signing the ‘outstanding’ Leicester defender.

Manchester United are in desperate need of a new left-back after an injury to Luke Shaw, and sadly for Leeds, if they have to face-off against the Red Devils in a transfer tussle, there’s only going to be one winner.

This is the difference between Champions League and Championship football, and if Thomas has to choose between Old Trafford and Elland Road, you could hardly blame him for heading west-bound on the M62.

Photo by Hannah Fountain – CameraSport via Getty Images

Of course, we’ve seen this exact scenario play out before. Manchester United initially pinched Dan James from under Leeds’ noses when he made his move away from Swansea City, and they could be about to perform a similar sort of hijack here.

That isn’t to say that Leeds have no chance of getting this one done. After all, they would be able to offer first-team football whereas Thomas wouldn’t get as much gametime at Manchester United, but, it has to be said that the Yorkshire club will be underdogs in this race if their bitter rivals do indeed get involved.