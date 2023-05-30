Manchester United approached about signing Chelsea 'superstar' for £20m - report











Manchester United are one of several teams who have reportedly been approached over Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic.

According to ESPN, the Red Devils have ‘been made aware’ of the Blues attacker’s ‘likely fee and salary’.

As well as Man United, the likes of Newcastle, Napoli, AC Milan and Galatasaray are apparently also in the running.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Pulisic has struggled to nail down a spot in the Chelsea line-up. This is despite being labelled a ‘superstar’ during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 24-year-old has only made 10 starts for the Blues this season. He has clocked up just over 1,000 minutes of football from 30 outings.

Meanwhile, Man United are reportedly looking for attacking reinforcements as they prepare for a Champions League return.

According to ESPN, Pulisic is high on Chelsea’s list of potential departures.

Mauricio Pochettino’s arrival doesn’t seem to have signalled a U-turn on the club’s stance towards the American.

The Blues must reduce the size of their squad and wage bill after spending £585million on new players over the past year.

Manchester United could potentially land themselves a bargain. Chelsea are apparently willing to sell Pulisic for just £20million.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Admittedly, the report does say that Juventus are currently frontrunners for his signature.

However, they are apparently ‘unwilling’ to match Pulisic’s salary at Stamford Bridge. According to Spotrac, he earns £150,000-a-week.

Man United should be able to match and perhaps even increase the United States international’s salary.

Pulisic is a top player who could really do with a change of scenery. Could Old Trafford be where he reignites his career?