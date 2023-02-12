Manchester City vs Aston Villa: BBC pundit praises 'outstanding' Jhon Duran cameo











Clinton Morrison has heaped praise on Aston Villa new boy Jhon Duran after his cameo display against Manchester City.

Unai Emery will certainly look at the positives today after his side fell to a 3-1 defeat against the Premier League champions.

Villa fell behind inside the opening five minutes after Rodri headed home from a corner. Emery’s men then shipped another two before half-time and Villa fans will certainly be unhappy about Jack Grealish’s role in the third.

The Villains did improve dramatically in the second-half though and Ollie Watkins grabbed what turned out to be a consolation goal just after the hour mark.

Their improvement was largely down to the introduction of both Jhon Duran and Philippe Coutinho from the bench. And Morrison was full of praise for Villa’s new striker.

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Morrison impressed with Duran cameo display

Duran completed a switch from MLS outfit Chicago Fire last month as he came in to replace Danny Ings.

The 19-year-old impressed at the Etihad Stadium today and was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet after being denied by a brilliant save from Ederson.

The Colombian striker earned high praise from Morrison on BBC Radio 5 Live – who said Villa have a real talent on their hands.

“Duran looks a handful. He has been a threat. Watkins does well and wins the flick on and the touch and the strike was outstanding,” the former Palace striker said.

“Ederson was beaten. He looks like a really good prospect. At 19 years of age, Villa have got a player there.”

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

Duran is yet to get off the mark for the Midlands club but Emery will certainly be encouraged by his early performances in a Villa shirt.

The youngster will have plenty of time to improve at Villa Park and he looks set to have a bright future ahead of him.

He wasn’t a prolific goalscorer in the MLS as he netted eight goals in 30 games, but Emery will be hoping he develops into a capable finisher under his guidance.

Show all