Manchester City now want ‘incredible’ 26-year-old PL star after Arsenal see interest knocked back

Manchester City are now considering a move for Kaoru Mitoma, with Arsenal already seeing an interest in the winger knocked back by Brighton.

That is according to a report from The Sun on Sunday (6/8; page 68), which notes that the Japan international is yet to sign a new five-year contract with the Seagulls.

Kaoru Mitoma was one of the real revelations of last season in the Premier League. His dribbling ability caused numerous problems for defenders as Roberto De Zerbi’s side took the division by storm.

Unsurprisingly, he is attracting a lot of interest. In fact, The Sun on Sunday (6/8; page 68) reports that Manchester City are keen to target the 26-year-old after completing a deal for Josko Gvardiol.

Interestingly, the report adds that Arsenal and Chelsea have both seen interest in Mitoma knocked back by Brighton as they look to keep most of their best players ahead of the new campaign.

Mitoma has just under two years left on his contract at the Amex Stadium. Brighton are hoping to agree a new five-year contract with the winger. But he is yet to put pen to paper – seemingly giving the Cityzens hope of a deal.

It will be interesting to see if City’s interest tempts Arsenal to act. Mikel Arteta’s men have already sprung a couple of major surprises in this window. Few would have imagined that they would target Kai Havertz before the summer. And some would have been taken aback by their interest in David Raya.

Mitoma is an ‘incredible‘ talent who performed time and time again last year. So perhaps he is going to be one of the players to keep a close eye on in the final weeks of the window.