Manchester City now hoping to sign ‘hugely talented’ player who West Ham wanted this summer

Manchester City are now interested in signing Chelsea defender Ian Maatsen, a player West Ham United wanted this summer.

That’s according to 90min who say that Manchester City are now monitoring Maatsen’s uncertain contract situation at Stamford Bridge.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The report says that Chelsea have so far failed to convince Maatsen to sign a new deal with the club.

A situation not helped by Chelsea agreeing to a loan followed by a permanent transfer of £31.5m to Burnley late in the transfer window.

Maatsen rejected the deal and the chance to go to Burnley and the fiasco complicated the ongoing contract discussions.

However, Chelsea are now once again hopeful that a deal can be signed.

Of course, David Moyes is said to be a big fan of Maatsen and West Ham did want to sign the 21-year-old this summer.

Recruiting a left-back was seemingly on the agenda for Moyes this season despite the club failing to sanction a deal.

The position will perhaps be the one that West Ham decide to address in January.

Manchester City now want West Ham target Maatsen

Although West Ham didn’t end up recruiting a left-back, they did have an extremely productive window.

A late flurry of signings has surely left Hammers fans feeling very optimistic for club football to return.

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

Mohammed Kudus is perhaps the pick of a good bunch that also includes James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

And despite losing Declan Rice this summer, it can be argued that West Ham are now in a stronger position.

West Ham fans might not fancy competition from Manchester City in a race for Maatsen, but the same could be said in the deal for Kudus.

Kudus was coveted across Europe and strongly linked with Chelsea and Arsenal, but much to their satisfaction, he is now a West Ham player.