Manchester City have now made an enquiry for the young defender Ousmane Diomande, with the Daily Mail reporting that Arsenal are also admirers of the 19-year-old.

Of course, it is Pep Guardiola’s side looking to catch the Gunners at the top of the Premier League right now. City are five points back having played a game more. But crucially, the two sides still need to play each other twice this season.

And perhaps they may also be about to fight over a transfer target.

According to the Daily Mail, Arsenal are admirers of Diomande. The Ivorian is on the books of Danish side FC Midtjylland. But he is currently on loan with Portuguese second division outfit Mafra.

He has been a consistent starter for them this season. And the Mail reports that Sporting would like to keep him in Portugal by signing him, too.

However, Arsenal and Sporting may have work to do to land his signature. According to the Daily Mail, Manchester City have now made an enquiry for the teenager.

Obviously, it is hard to see Diomande immediately going into the first-team fold for either Manchester City or Arsenal if he makes the move in the remaining days of the window.

But clearly, the interest in him highlights what a prospect he seems to be.

Journalist Bruno Andrade has suggested Midtjylland want around £9 million for the youngster. And obviously, that is not out of the price range of either Arsenal or Manchester City if they are confident that he will be a star of the future.

It will be interesting to see where Diomande feels he may be better off if he has a choice between Manchester City or Arsenal.