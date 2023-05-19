Manager Spurs are thinking of hiring long-term 'hasn't done anything' to suggest he deserves it - BBC pundit











Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason hasn’t hidden the fact he’d love the Spurs job permanently.

The 31-year-old coach has taken the Tottenham reins on a caretaker basis for the second time in his career.

In April, Mason said, as per 90Min: “Honestly for me I feel ready. I know I am ready.

“If that situation happens, it means we’ve done a good job.”

Sky Sports previously reported that Tottenham are considering giving the permanent position to Mason.

Spurs ‘will consider Ryan Mason, among others, for the permanent role’, wrote the sports news website.

However, Chris Sutton doesn’t feel that Mason has done anything that suggests he can take Spurs to the next level.

The BBC Sport pundit was speaking about Tottenham when previewing this week’s Premier League fixtures.

Spurs are in Saturday lunchtime action, hosting Brentford in a 12:30pm kickoff at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

For the record, Sutton predicts a 1-1 draw between the two London sides.

“I’ve got my past three predictions right about Tottenham,” Sutton wrote on the BBC Sport website.

“But I still really don’t know what to expect from them.

“Do Spurs really want to be in the Europa Conference League next season?

“That’s what they will get if they finish seventh, and it can’t be much of an incentive.

Tottenham’s interim head coach Ryan Mason has indicated he wants the job permanently.

“But he hasn’t done anything since taking charge which makes you think ‘blimey, he can take them to the next level’.

“That might sound harsh, but that’s the way it seems to me.

Brentford will be without England striker Ivan Toney following his ban.

“Toney scored when they drew 2-2 with Spurs earlier in the season.

“But I can still see the Bees getting something from this game without him.”

Our view

Mason is a great coach, without a doubt. He has done fairly well when called upon for Spurs.

However, despite being incredibly talented, it doesn’t change the fact that he is young and doesn’t have much managerial experience.

Giving him the Tottenham job permanently at this point would be like giving a prolific Under-21 forward the continued responsibility of leading the line in the Premier League.

At this moment in time, Spurs need someone with several years of top-level management experience – and perhaps some trophies – under their belt.

This is what they’d be getting from the likes of Arne Slot, Ruben Amorim and Ange Postecoglou.

Meanwhile, Mason should do what the likes of Vincent Kompany and Michael Carrick have done. That is, drop down into the EFL and take the reins at a club there.

If he does well, like Kompany and Carrick have done, then he should get the chance of managing in the Premier League. Either by promotion or jumping ship.

Giving him the Spurs job permanently at this stage could backfire if things don’t go well, the pressure increases and the fans start voicing their discontent.