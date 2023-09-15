Manager speaks out on future of 24 year-old Spurs wanted to sign on deadline day

Tottenham apparently tried to sign Trevoh Chalobah on transfer deadline day and his current manager Mauricio Pochettino has spoken out on his future.

Reports suggest that Tottenham made a move for Chalobah in the last transfer window. The same reports are suggesting that the club could make a fresh move in January for the defender.

Apparently, Chalobah was possibly going to not be involved in the Chelsea squad after a summer move did not come to fruition.

Now, journalist Fabrizio Romano has relayed Pochettino’s latest comments on the future of Chalobah. He said: “Of course he’s part of my plans, yes. I am Chelsea, I am the coach and his future is going to be involved in my plan. No one is going to decide for me.”

Photo by Jason Allen/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Pochettino speaks out on Spurs target Chalobah

The 24 year-old defender is versatile and has shown that he can play to a top level in the Premier League. He could be a solid signing for Spurs.

Due to the latest comments from Pochettino, it may be hard for Spurs to try and sign the Chelsea defender unless they make a big offer.

Pochettino is clearly happy to keep him and reports suggesting he will be frozen out look like they were false.

It will be interesting to see how Spurs move in the next transfer window and if they try to make a move for Chalobah.

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images for Premier League

For now though, all focus is on the pitch as the summer transfer window just clammed shut. Spurs have made an impressive start to the season.

If it continues then they will have an abundance of players wanting to join the club, even ones who are from direct rivals.