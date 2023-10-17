Turkish outlet Haber7 claims Galatasaray boss Okan Buruk regrets not selling defender Victor Nelsson to Tottenham in the summer with Spurs and Sevilla said to have tabled bids worth more than £17million.

Denmark star Nelsson, 25, has impressed at Turkish side Gala over the last couple of seasons – playing almost 100 times in that time. But in their last four games, Nelsson has dropped to the sub’s bench.

It is said to have caused a rift between player and management. Back in the summer, it could have been very different. The report says Spurs and Sevilla made offers of £17.4m, but Buruk chose to keep him.

Following the latest developments, it is claimed that Buruk regrets not selling Nelsson to Spurs – when he had the chance. Of course, the signing of Davinson Sanchez has seen Nelsson drop out of the XI.

Photo by Ahmad Mora/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Okan Buruk regrets not selling Victor Nelsson to Tottenham

Spurs have since combined Cristian Romero with new Netherlands star Micky van der Ven in the middle of the defence and it is working, under Ange Postecoglou. Spurs sit at the top of the League table.

Postecoglou has quickly got rid of some of the dead wood – Sanchez, for example – and his signings are working. The new style, suiting the likes of James Maddison, Son Heung-min and Deki Kulusevski, too.

Would Nelsson get a game at Spurs? He would surely just be brought in as cover for the starting central defenders. Especially given the start Romero and van der Ven have made, together. But, he is cheap.

What is interesting, is that The Express claim Arsenal were offered the chance to sign Nelson following the injury sustained by Jurrien Timber – but chose to turn a move down. Spurs were seemingly keen.