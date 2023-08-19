Boss of ‘exceptional’ £22m ace confirms release clause, he’d be a great Zaha replacement at Crystal Palace – TBR view

Crystal Palace are still trying to find a replacement for Wilfried Zaha and a possible ideal replacement for the winger is confirmed to have a release clause.

It was always going to be hard to replace Zaha. Crystal Palace are yet to do so and with not long left in the transfer window they need to act quick.

One player whose future is in doubt is Luis Sinisterra. The Leeds winger is training away from the squad as he wants to play at a higher level.

More so, his manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that he has a release clause and this adds to the reasons as to why he is a perfect replacement for Zaha.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

Luis Sinisterra could be a perfect replacement for Wilfried Zaha

Fabrizio Romano reported the news this week that Daniel Farke confirmed Sinisterra’s release clause and this is something that the Eagles should pounce on.

Other reports have suggested that the left-winger’s release clause is around £22million. In this day and age, that amount seems like a bargain for a 24 year-old winger with a high ceiling.

To replace Zaha, you need someone who is good on the ball and also someone who can score and create goals.

Dutch winger Sinisterra ticks all the boxes. At his former club Feyenoord, the player managed 113 appearances. In these games, he managed 35 goals and 29 assists.

Photo by Herman Dingler/NESImages/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Even at Leeds, Sinisterra showed his goal scoring prowess. In his 24 appearances, he managed seven goals for the club.

The ‘exceptional‘ player would be a very solid addition for Crystal Palace and he could be a perfect replacement for Zaha.