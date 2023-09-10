Manager now says 26-year-old Tottenham player has shocked him this season

Gary Rowett has admitted that James Maddison’s form for Tottenham Hotspur so far this season has left him surprised.

The Millwall manager has been speaking to Sky Sports and discussed Tottenham’s encouraging start to life under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs have picked up three wins from four games under the Aussie’s guidance and currently sit second in the Premier League.

Postecoglou’s summer signings have already made a huge impact during the early stages of the season, with the likes of Micky van de Ven and Guglielmo Vicario helping to shore up a leaky backline.

But Maddison has undoubtedly been the star of the show so far after his £40 million switch from Leicester City over the summer.

And Rowett has admitted that Maddison’s form in a Spurs shirt has taken him by surprise.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Rowett on Maddison’s impact at Tottenham

Speaking to Sky Sports, Rowett believes Spurs are capable of challenging for a place in the top-four this season.

“Maddison’s surprised me a little bit because I knew what a good player he was, but he looks like he’s come alive,” he said.

“It’s early, but Tottenham look like they could challenge for the top-four spaces.”

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Maddison has earned plenty of plaudits already this season after an impressive start to his Tottenham career.

The England international has netted twice and provided two assists in just four Premier League appearances.

You’d expect Maddison to improve even further at Spurs as well considering he’s only just linked up with Postecoglou and his new teammates.

Spurs have lacked a creative spark in midfield ever since Christian Eriksen left the club back in 2020. But it seems that Tottenham have finally found the right man to replace the Dane.