Manager now admits 23-year-old could leave today with Tottenham in talks to sign him

Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he’s unsure whether Conor Gallagher will remain a Chelsea player beyond today’s deadline.

It comes after The Telegraph have reported that Tottenham are in talks with Chelsea over signing the 23-year-old.

Gallagher has been a mainstay under Pochettino so far this season having started in every single game.

The Englishman has attracted interest from West Ham and Spurs this summer but looked set to stay at Stamford Bridge before the signings of Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia.

Ange Postecoglou’s men look set to test Chelsea’s resolve before tonight’s deadline, provided Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg departs.

Now, Pochettino has admitted he’s unsure about Gallagher’s short-term future at Chelsea.

Pochettino on Gallagher future

Speaking to the media ahead of Chelsea’s clash against Nottingham Forest tomorrow, Pochettino was asked about Gallagher’s future.

“Gallagher shows great commitment for the club,” the former Spurs boss said.

“We are happy with him and he was captain two days ago vs Wimbledon. What happens in the future? I cannot tell you.”

Gallagher has made an impact at Chelsea during the early stages of the season and Pochettino seems to be a fan of the player.

Yet, it’s interesting to hear the Argentine refusing to rule out a departure.

That would indicate that there is a chance Gallagher leaves Stamford Bridge before tonight’s deadline, with Spurs pressing ahead with their attempts to sign him.