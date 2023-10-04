Manager deemed one of the Rangers frontrunners has ruled out Ibrox move

Glasgow Rangers are currently looking for a new manager to fill the vacant Ibrox hotseat.

Rangers recently parted company with Michael Beale, who had been at Ibrox for just 10 months.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Rangers reins, including Pascal Jansen.

Photo by ANP via Getty Images

For a brief period, the AZ manager was deemed the frontrunner for the Rangers job.

However, the Ibrox outfit appears to have been dealt a blow from the AZ manager himself.

Jansen, speaking to Voetbal International, says there hasn’t been any contact between Rangers and himself.

The 50-year-old is also unaware of any contact between Rangers and AZ, and then said it’s “completely out of the question”.

“I don’t know if there has been contact with AZ, but there has been no contact with me,” said the reported Rangers target.

“I also received it and received some messages from England, but I don’t know where it came from. It’s completely out of the question.”

Our view

As is often the case, managerial searches are rarely smooth sailing, and this seems to be the case with Rangers now.

Jansen seemed like a popular option for the Ibrox hotseat, as he has experience at a high level and, crucially, has actually been doing well at his club.

Last season, the 50-year-old steered his club to fourth in the Eredivisie table as well as the last four of the Europa League.

Photo by NESimages/Raymond Smit/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Jansen averaged 2.02 points per game across all competitions in 2022-23 and, according to Transfermarkt, has 2.42 points per game so far this term.

As per i, he has name-checked Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Carlo Ancelotti as inspirations, as well as Louis van Gaal. Great managers to be inspired by.

Let’s see how the Rangers manager search goes on. Hopefully it’ll be someone whose last (or current) role was decent.