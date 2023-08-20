Manager already so impressed with ‘outstanding’ Everton loanee after brilliant assist

Oxford United manager Liam Manning was seriously impressed with Everton loanee Stan Mills yesterday.

Manning was speaking to the Oxford Mail after an impressive 3-1 away win over Barnsley yesterday.

The U’s currently find themselves in fourth place in League One after a decent start to the season.

An away win against Barnsley – who are one of the favourites to win the league – has provided a lot of confidence to their fans.

Oxford’s squad is a good mixture of youth and experience and young Stan Mills could be one of their stars of the season.

Mills initially came through Leeds United’s academy before joining Everton in 2018.

He’s progressed through the ranks at Goodison Park and secured his first loan move away from the club this summer.

His new manager Liam Manning was very impressed with Mills on his full debut yesterday after joining from Everton just a few weeks ago.

Mills has a long season ahead of him but has already shown what he can do when given a chance.

Manning delighted with Everton loanee Mills

Mills had come off the bench twice already for Oxford, but Manning handed him his first start yesterday and he delivered.

The 19-year-old played a huge part in Oxford’s second goal as he made a bursting run down the left wing and forced Jordan Williams to find the back of his own net.

Asked about the teenager after the match, Manning said: “What he’s consistently shown is moments that can change games, and a real self-belief and confidence to carry the ball or contribute in attacking areas.

“He did outstanding for the second goal. I’m delighted for him.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche will be keeping a close eye on Mills and will be buoyed by Manning’s comments.

The Toffees have struggled to score goals for some time now, failing to convert plenty of chances against Everton last weekend.

Mills has scored in four Oxford appearances yet, or on the two occasions, he’s been called upon by Everton’s senior side.

However, he’s been prolific at Under-21 level and will want to be involved with the first team next season.

Mills was involved during Everton’s tour of Australia during last year’s World Cup and turned some heads.

He needs to keep drawing people’s attention in League One to earn this opportunity at Everton next season.