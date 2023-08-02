Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has admitted the Blades are about to sign Arsenal defender Auston Trusty.

Heckingbottom spoke to The Star and stated that Trusty has already completed his medical ahead of a switch to Bramall Lane.

Trusty spent the last campaign on loan at Birmingham City where he excelled in the Championship.

The 24-year-old picked up the club’s Player of the Season award and looks set to leave Arsenal on a permanent basis.

Trusty set to leave Arsenal

Heckingbottom was asked about Trusty’s proposed move to Sheffield and admitted the deal is ‘virtually’ done.

“I said I’ll give you my normal answer… but I think we’re virtually there with that,” the Blades boss said.

“He’s had a medical and we’re ready to go. It’s between the clubs.”

Trusty was snapped up by Arsenal just over 18 months ago as he made the switch from MLS outfit Colorado Rapids.

The USMNT International was shipped straight back to his former side on loan before joining Birmingham last summer.

It looks like Trusty will move on without making a single competitive appearance for Arsenal, but he could turn out to be an astute signing for the Blades.

The defender did make the trip to the US with Arsenal for their pre-season tour but a move away from the club seems like the best option for the player at this stage.

He’s unlikely to get an opportunity at Arsenal anytime soon and he thrived while playing regular first-team football last season.

Of course, he will be making the step up to the Premier League with Sheffield United this season. But that should only benefit his development further.