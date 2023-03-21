Man United could try and sign two Arsenal stars if Qataris become new owners - pundit











Stan Collymore has claimed that Manchester United could try and sign Arsenal stars Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard if the Qatar group completes the purchase of the club.

The Red Devils could have new owners very, very soon. The Glazers finally seem ready to let go of the club, and the favourites to take over Manchester United are Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani’s Qatar group.

Collymore thinks Arsenal should be worried if this deal goes through.

Stan Collymore: Manchester United could sign Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard if Qatar takeover happens

It really is an exciting time to be a Manchester United fan.

Erik ten Hag has been doing an excellent job with the players on the pitch and has already won a trophy this season. He looks like the perfect fit at Old Trafford, and he could soon get the backing he deserves.

Sky Sports revealed yesterday that Sheikh Jassim will make his second bid to buy Manchester United on Wednesday evening. He is apparently confident that the Glazers will sell the club.

Collymore believes Manchester United will become a much bigger force than they already are if this takeover goes through. He even thinks they can sign Saka and Odegaard from Arsenal with the money they could soon have.

He wrote on CaughtOffside: “(Frenkie) De Jong is great, don’t get me wrong, but this is Manchester United we’re talking about. They can blow most teams out of the water now, let alone under potential Qatari ownership.

“If they get taken over, what’s stopping them from going in for Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard or Bukayo Saka in the summer? – You’re not telling me Manchester United’s financial power wouldn’t at least make the Gunners, as well as the players themselves, stop and think.”

TBR View:

Arsenal may definitely stop and think if bids arrive for Odegaard or Saka, but we’re sure it’ll be a quick thought and they’ll reject the offers immediately.

Saka is Arsenal’s most important player, while Odegaard is the club captain.

There’s absolutely no way the Gunners will entertain any offers – whether it’s from Manchester United under new owners or someone else with even deeper pockets.

Arsenal fans shouldn’t be worried at all about Collymore’s claims.

