Liverpool need to sign some more midfielders now.

The Reds have just lost Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, and all of a sudden, their midfield stable is looking lighter than ever.

Romeo Lavia is one player who has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield, and according to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, speaking on Sky Sports News, the Reds are indeed favourites to sign the Belgian.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Liverpool favourites

Sheth shared what he knows about Lavia.

“Yeah, this is getting interesting because Chelsea still hold a strong interest in the Southampton midfielder. Personal terms are not expected to be a problem, as they’re not expected to be a problem with Liverpool. Chelsea have not made a formal bid yet. Liverpool are the ones making the running as far as bids are concerned. A £40m bid expected last week, they’re expected to go back in with an improved offer, but they will face competition, we think, from Chelsea,” Sheth said.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

First step

This is a good first step towards replacing Fabinho and Henderson, but it can’t be the only deal Liverpool do for a midfielder between now and the end of the summer.

Look, we love Romeo Lavia as much as the next person, and he’s clearly a ‘special’ player, but, at the end of the day, he’s got next to no experience at this level.

Fabinho’s skill was in his composure and calmness, and Liverpool need someone in that position who can just hold the fort when their backs are against the walls.

In time, Lavia can be that player, but at the age of just 19, it’s hard to back him in such a role.

Liverpool still need to go and add a more experienced midfielder to their roster as well as Lavia.