‘Major error’: Pundit says £7m West Ham player has made a huge mistake

John Aldridge has claimed that West Ham United star Michail Antonio’s comments played a big part in Liverpool winning the game on Sunday.

The Irons and the Reds faced each other at Anfield two days ago and it was a good game. However, Liverpool came out on top in the end thanks to goals from Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Aldridge believes Antonio’s ‘major error’ is the reason why West Ham lost.

Pundit says Michail Antonio made a huge mistake before Liverpool vs West Ham

When has trash talk ever worked in football?

West Ham star Michail Antonio probably didn’t get the memo when he decided to have a go at Liverpool in his Footballer’s Football podcast on BBC Sport.

“You know what, I think we are going to finish higher than Liverpool this season. I’m putting it out there. I watched the game (Wolves 1-3 Liverpool) because it was before our game and Wolves could have run away with it. They had quite a few opportunities,” he said

“We’ve got them this weekend and it’s a six-pointer. We’ve got them!”

Those comments came back to haunt Antonio and West Ham, and John Aldridge has written in his column on Liverpool Echo that the £7 million (Mail) Hammer made a huge mistake doing what he did.

He wrote: “West Ham, or Michail Antonio in particular, also made the major error of giving the opposition a free team talk. You can’t be doing that.

“I did think it was blown out of context a little bit but he’s left himself open there, very naïve to say that. You saw the response from Matip and van Dijk – they matched his battle and he’s a tank!”

TBR View:

Liverpool’s players probably saw what Antonio said before the game, and that would’ve given them some added motivation to get the job done.

The Reds have had their shaky moments this season, but they are still a really good side. They’ve had a great start to the season, and it looks like they will be up there in the top three at the end of the campaign.

West Ham are a good side themselves, but for Antonio to come out and publicly say that they are better than Liverpool and will finish above them was a bit unnecessary.

As expected, it came back to haunt him, and we’re sure he’ll think twice before resorting to trash talk going forward.