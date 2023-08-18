‘Magnificent’: Sky Sports pundit hails 23-year-old Leeds player v West Brom

Leeds United have played out a 1-1 draw with West Brom in Friday’s Championship encounter at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke’s charges fell behind in the 52nd minute through a controversial goal.

Brandon Thomas-Asante got the final touch on a close-range effort that wrongfooted Illan Meslier.

The effort appeared to brush the Baggies player’s hand on the way into the Leeds net.

However, the Whites then pulled one back in the 72nd minute through captain Luke Ayling.

The veteran rose above Erik Pieters to head home a neat Daniel James delivery from the left flank.

Just before the visitors’ opener, Meslier pulled off a great save to keep the score at 0-0.

The 23-year-old made a superb fingertip stop to push Jed Wallace’s near-post flick onto the woodwork.

Sky Sports pundit Andy Hinchcliffe liked what he saw from Meslier, saying: “That is a magnificent fingertip save.”

After the game, Beren Cross of Leeds Live gave the Frenchman a 6 out of 10 rating for his efforts on the night.

“Helpless for the twice-deflected opening goal,” he wrote. “Did not have a lot else to do.”

The result means that Leeds’ wait for a first win of the Championship season continues.

Meslier may have his critics – particularly when it comes down his kicking – but there’s no doubting that he’s a good shot-stopper.

You can’t help but wonder whether VAR would’ve ruled West Brom’s opener out had it been in the Premier League.

Leeds are in for a tough season in the second tier, but they have a good keeper in Meslier who’ll hopefully help them bounce back up.