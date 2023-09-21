‘Magnificent’: Sky pundit hails ‘selfish’ Liverpool ace in Europa League win over LASK

Liverpool got their Europa League campaign off to a winning start, albeit in tricky circumstances.

The Reds fell behind to LASK in Linz on Thursday evening, and went in a goal down at the break.

In the 14th minute, LASK drove a corner to the edge of the Liverpool box for Florian Flecker.

Photo by Christian Hofer/Getty Images

The 27-year-old took a touch before powering a shot into the Reds’ bottom-left corner.

Liverpool had to wait until the second half to get on the scoresheet, but then the floodgates opened.

First, Darwin Nunez netted from the penalty spot on 56 minutes after Luis Diaz was brought down.

Then, on 63 minutes, Ryan Gravenberch crossed for Diaz to turn the ball home.

And finally, Mohamed Salah made sure of all three points just two minutes from time.

The 32-year-old received the ball from Nunez in the area, beat Flecker and slotted through the LASK keeper’s legs.

Sky Sports pundit Aaron McLean liked what he saw from Salah, praising the Liverpool ace on Sky Sports News.

He said: “He could have squared it but a good striker has to be selfish now and then!

“There were two men waiting and if he hadn’t scored Luis Diaz wouldn’t have been happy.

“But that’s (42nd) European goal for Liverpool. Magnificent.”

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Salah’s European tally is the joint-most of any player for an English club, level with Arsenal’s Thierry Henry.

As per Sky Sports, Salah has also either scored or assisted in each of his last 12 games in all competitions for Liverpool.

Up next for the Reds is Sunday’s Premier League meeting with West Ham at Anfield.