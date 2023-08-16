‘Magnificent’ Arsenal player remains open to leaving the Emirates Stadium now

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney remains open to leaving the club this summer as he seeks to play regular football again.

That’s via a report in The Athletic which outlines that Tierney would only consider a new club if they catered for his skill set.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

The report also shares that Arsenal would be looking for a substantial fee if they were to sell the 26-year-old.

Kieran Tierney’s fall down the pecking order at Arsenal has probably been the biggest surprise of the Mikel Arteta era.

When the manager first arrived Tierney was a crucial aspect of the team, as important as any player in the squad.

However, as Arsenal have progressed and developed a style using inverted full-backs, there simply hasn’t been a role for Tierney.

A true victim of circumstance, it’s not a surprise that Tierney would be open to leaving Arsenal this summer.

And it would seem that the club are reluctantly resigned to that fate as well.

It would no doubt be difficult for many Arsenal fans to watch Tierney depart this summer.

The Scotland international has become a firm fan favourite given the commitment and quality he shows in his performances.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Moreover, ‘magnificent’ Tierney should also be credited with how professional he has been in what must also be a difficult period for him.

Previously a contender to be Arsenal’s new captain, he was now left out of the squad against Nottingham Forest.

And a player of his calibre has no business not making match day squads.

It’s clear that a speedy resolution needs to be reached for all parties.

And the future does seem it will entail Kieran Tierney leaving Arsenal either on a temporary or permanent basis.

It will be a hard one to stomach for Arsenal fans, but there are always going to be tough decisions to make on the path to becoming a top team.

And much like the early days of his tenure, Arsenal fans will have to trust the decisions of Mikel Arteta.