Tottenham Hotspur are enjoying their pre-season tour but Tanguy Ndombele picked up an injury and it looks like he is not fully fit yet.

The Tottenham player picked up his injury early on in pre-season and missed the clubs first game against rivals West Ham.

The Frenchman has struggled to get to his best levels whilst at Spurs. He has definitely not reached his potential yet. Last season, Ndombele was surplus to requirements and was sent out on loan to Napoli.

Now, the attacking midfielder has a new chance to impress due to Ange Postecoglou becoming the new manager. This is great news for him.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Tottenham player Ndombele still not fully fit

Now, footage shared by Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin showed that the player has still not fully recovered.

From the video and information provided, you can see that Ndombele is part of a small group of Spurs players who are training seperately.

Ndombele was training separately whilst the rest of the squad was playing in a practice match during pre-season training.

Therefore, the fact that he has picked up an injury in pre-season will no doubt be very frustrating for both the manager and the player.

These friendlies are the chances he will have to impress and be involved in the squad next season. Hopefully his injury is not too long term.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The midfielder is only 26 years old and still has lots of his career to become the top player that many believe he can become. When at his best, Ndombele can be “magnificent“.

If he can get fully fit soon then he will be able to showcase his talent in pre-season and give himself a chance of being more involved at Spurs next season.