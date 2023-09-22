Tottenham Hotspur have had some amazing players over the years.

The likes of Luka Modric, Gareth Bale and Harry Kane are all superstars in their own rights, and we’re sure Tottenham would love to have any of those players in their primes in their team right now.

However, when given the choice of which former Premier League legend he could bring into the Spurs squad, Ange Postecoglou had a slightly different name in mind.

Indeed, speaking on Premier League Productions, Postecoglou stated that he would love to have had Glenn Hoddle in his current team, stating that he always thought something magical would happen whenever Hoddle used to get on the ball for Spurs.

Photo by Luke Walker-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Postecoglou would love Hoddle

The Tottenham manager spoke about the ‘brilliant’ Spurs legend.

“Which Premier League legend would you pick to play for your team?” Postecoglou said.

“I’ll pick a former Spurs player here in Glenn Hoddle. You know, I think every time he was on the ball something magical was going to happen, and I always liked those creative players,” Postecoglou said.

Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Imagine

Glenn Hoddle would’ve been brilliant in any team at any time, but we can’t help but salivate over the idea of Hoddle playing under Postecoglou.

If ever there was a footballing match made in heaven this is it.

Hoddle, as a player, used to love to create magic. He was the type of midfielder who could make something out of nothing, and he would suit Postecoglou’s ultra-attacking, style to a tee.

Sadly, we don’t have a time machine so we can’t go and bring a prime Hoddle into this Spurs side, but if it’s any consolation, James Maddison may well be the next best thing in any case.