‘Madness’: Sporting Director says Arsenal got a much better deal than Man Utd this summer

The transfer market is becoming more and more inflated as the years go by, and that was never more evident than over the past year.

Records have fallen left, right and centre in the past 12 months with the likes of Enzo Fernandez, Mykhaylo Mudryk and Casemiro moving for huge fees.

However, one of the biggest signings of the summer was Antony to Manchester United, and now, PSV’s Sporting Director has been discussing that transfer.

Brands reckons that the £88m United paid for the Brazilian was ‘madness’, and he compared it to Arsenal’s signing of Gabriel Jesus in the summer, which he saw as a much more fair transfer fee.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Jesus a better deal than Antony

Brands spoke about these two transfers, via Voetbal Primeur.

“If you compare it with transfers that were realistic, such as that of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City to Arsenal: that was also around that rate (£45m). Those are normal amounts. I think everyone in football knows that Antony was madness,” Brands said.

“I think Raphinha is an even better player than Antony, but he left for much less.”

That’s the market

Sadly for Manchester United, this is the way of the world in the transfer market these days. Valuation isn’t based on player ability, it’s based on a number of things.

Ajax, quite rightly, weren’t keen to do business with the Red Devils after they sold Lisandro Martinez to them and they took Erik Ten Hag, while the funds raised from the Martinez sale meant that they didn’t need the cash.

Ajax were in a perfect position to play hardball, and that’s exactly what they did.

Meanwhile, Arsenal were in a prime position to sign Jesus. He was in the final year of his contract, Mikel Arteta knew him well and there’s a good relationship between City and Arsenal.

The Gunners did get a better deal than United here, but that’s not necessarily their fault.

