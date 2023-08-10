‘Madness’: German journalist drops transfer update on Tottenham and Kane

Tottenham Hotspur fans have been left sweating over reports claiming Spurs have had a bid accepted for Harry Kane.

According to Sky Sports, Tottenham have agreed a deal close to £100million with Bayern Munich for the 30-year-old.

As far as Spurs and Bayern are concerned, the matter is settled in terms of their negotiations.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham seem happy with the fee they’ve been offered, which they deem worthy for the England captain.

However, for the puzzle to be completed, it’s now over to Kane. And now, things are getting complicated.

There have been reports claiming the Tottenham talisman is “increasingly likely” to stay at Spurs.

Now, German journalist Christian Falk has dropped a fresh Twitter update on the “madness” of this deal.

That’s what he called it on Twitter. Apparently, there is a “disagreement between Kane and Tottenham” about the deal.

This has left Bayern “puzzled,” added the BILD reporter.

Our view

It has been an eventful transfer window for Tottenham, to put it mildly.

For the most part, it has been good. Plenty of new signings have come in under new boss Ange Postecoglou.

Obviously the new manager has been a great acquisition for Spurs, who seem to have made the right choice.

The Kane situation was always going to come to a head this summer, with his Tottenham contract expiring next year.

Now, Spurs seem happy for their talisman to leave in exchange for a princely sum.

However, Kane appears to be hesitating over a move to Bayern.

Now, there are reports of a “disagreement” between Tottenham and their star.

Watch this space, I suppose. The sports news outlets and transfer journos will be kept busy today, that’s for sure.