Tottenham have offered their fans a refund after their 6-1 defeat against Newcastle on Sunday, but only three players went over to apologise to the Spurs supporters after the game.

Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold shared what he saw from the press box after the game, and he claimed that he saw three players heading over to the away crowd to applaud and apologise after a truly embarrassing performance.

The three players in question were Harry Kane, Eric Dier and Oliver Skipp, while first-team coach, Ryan Mason also made sure to acknowledge the travelling fans.

Three players apologised

Gold shared what he saw from these three players.

“At the end, various players just went off the pitch. Harry Kane made a point of going over to the fans to applaud them and to apologise to the team. Ryan Mason was right behind him and Dier and Skipp also as well. There may have been others later, but those four were the ones who made the effort to go and applaud and apologise for that,” Gold said.

Pitiful

The fact that only three players had the guts to own up and apologise to the travelling fans is shocking.

The entire squad should have been heading over to the away game at the end of the match to sound their appreciation for the travelling fans and to apologise for this abject showing.

Tottenham, of course, did make things a bit better by offering fans a refund for their tickets, but the players should really have made more of an effort to say sorry straight after this defeat.

