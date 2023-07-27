The latest news from journalist Neil Jones has shared how excited some of the Liverpool senior squad are by academy star Ben Doak.

Liverpool signed Ben Doak from Celtic in the summer of 2022. The 17 year-old has already featured for the Scottish U21 side. He has scored one goal in his three appearances.

Now, the right-winger has become a key prospect in the Liverpool academy in both domestic and European matches.

Doak featured 27 times in the academy and scored 11 goals whilst also picking up eight assists. His impressive appearances saw him promoted to the first-team on occasions and he made five appearances.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool squad impressed by Doak

It is always exciting for fans when a player from the academy emerges as a top prospect. It looks like Liverpool have a top talent in Doak.

Journalist Jones reported: “Doak, a young winger, featured in both games and made a real impression.

“He’s still only 17 years old but he gets people off their seat and already looks trusted by the senior players, who were willing to give him the ball and let him do his thing.

“They’re not treating him like someone who needs their hand holding or needs looking after.”

It seems surreal that a squad with world-class players like Liverpool are impressed by the Scottish attacker. It shows the quality and potential that he has.

With him impressing many, there is no doubt that he could breakthrough into the senior squad a lot more next season.

Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

With manager Jurgen Klopp being someone who loves to give academy players a lot of chances, Doak will be one to watch next season.

Klopp loves to use a lot of academy players in senior matches like the Carabao Cup as well. No doubt Doak will be very excited by his chances next season.