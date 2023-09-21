‘Made a real difference’: Danny Murphy lauds 26-year-old Liverpool star; insists he gets in Reds’ best team

Danny Murphy has lauded Luis Diaz after his performance after coming on for Liverpool in their win over Wolves, and insisted that he believes that the Colombian gets in the Reds’ best lineup.

Murphy was speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel after Liverpool came from behind to win at Molineux and extend their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season.

Luis Diaz certainly played his part in Liverpool turning the game around. The forward came off the bench for the second-half against Gary O’Neil’s side. And the 26-year-old went on to shine.

As shown by Whoscored, Mohamed Salah was the only Liverpool player to provide more key passes than Diaz. And obviously, the Egyptian was on the pitch until stoppage-time at the end of the second-half.

Murphy lauds Luis Diaz after Liverpool win

Diaz has had a mixed time since arriving on Merseyside. Unfortunately, injuries have prevented him from getting a really long run in the side. But when he has been available, he has been absolutely outstanding.

Certainly, Danny Murphy believes that Diaz deserves a prominent role in the current Liverpool side.

“Klopp being Klopp, he changed it. Tweaked the system, went two up top. Diaz made a real difference. I think Liverpool’s best team has Diaz and Nunez in the starting XI personally,” he told Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube channel.

Diaz has started this campaign with two goals in his first five Premier League appearances. And it is a similar story for his Liverpool career as a whole. He has been directly involved in 21 goals in 52 appearances for the Reds since his move.

Liverpool now have so much depth in the final third. Along with Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Salah, Klopp also has Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota to pick from.

It is a fantastic position for the club to be in. But it does make life harder for the likes of Diaz and Jota who have had to bide their time during their spells on Merseyside.

Murphy is clearly confident that Diaz will play a huge role for the Reds over the course of the campaign.