'Made a move': Liverpool have already started the process of trying to sign ‘very exciting’ player - journalist











Liverpool have been linked with Mason Mount for a little while now, and it sounds as though this move is hotting up.

Indeed, according to Ben Jacobs on The Done Deal Show, the Reds have made a move with Mount now.

The journalist claims that the Reds have made their move on the player’s side, stating that this is a ball that is very much already rolling rather than a story that will develop going into the summer.

The leg work is already being put in behind the scenes by Liverpool as the ‘very exciting’ midfielder gears up to leave Chelsea.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool have made Mount move

Jacobs shared what he knows about this situation.

“Liverpool’s interest is genuine, they have put in that leg work and they believe that Mount can be sold on their project,” Jacobs said.

“Well, they have made a move on the player’s side already. This isn’t a case of being something that will develop. Liverpool have put in the leg work on the player’s side on the scouting side and internally on the recruitment team, this is what Liverpool do and they know that if they will get Mount they will get him at value.”

Exciting

This is an exciting update as we head into the summer transfer window.

Liverpool certainly need a midfield refresh, and it sounds as though they aren’t wasting any time on that front.

They’ve already made a move on Mount and, as has been reported elsewhere, they’ve done plenty of work on the Jude Bellingham deal too.

Liverpool know exactly what they need to do this summer and they’re making sure that they’re well placed to get the signings that they need.

This could be a very exciting transfer window for the Reds, that’s for sure.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

