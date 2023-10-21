‘Maddison will be happy’: BBC pundit reckons James Maddison loves playing with £22m Spurs player

For years, Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son were seen as the very best attacking duo in the Premier League.

The two Tottenham attackers were absolutely brilliant together for many a year in north London, but, this summer, that partnership was broken up as Kane went to Bayern Munich.

However, it hasn’t taken long for Son to find a new partner in crime in the shape of James Maddison.

Indeed, Maddison has picked up where Kane left off in terms of assisting Son, and speaking on the BBC Radio Five Live Football Daily Podcast, Mario Melchiot has been speaking about how much the midfielder must be relishing playing alongside the South Korean.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Maddison loves playing with Son

Melchiot spoke about Maddison’s partnership with the £22m man.

“You can see his creative brain, playing right behind Son is not a bad thing to do right. He can slip him in any time, he has the pace he has everything. All that pace, I will tell you know that’s exactly what I worried about when I played against Stewart (Downing), I’m sure now that Maddison will be happy playing behind Son and letting him go in and use his pace,” Melchiot said.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Who wouldn’t?

Maddison is clearly having the time of his life playing with Son in this Tottenham team, but, in all honesty, which player wouldn’t love to be playing behind Son at the moment?

The South Korean is any number 10s dream. Not only is he a speedster with a sharp footballing brain, he’s also one of the most clinical finishers in the Premier League.

Maddison knows that Son is not only on the same wavelength as him, but when he gets the ball, he’s got someone who will nine times out of ten test the goalkeeper if not find the back of the net when he receives a pass.

Maddison and Son certainly form one of the best modern duos in the Premier League.