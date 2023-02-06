Maddison lauds Harry Kane on Instagram after Tottenham win











James Maddison was amongst a host of teammates for club and country who have lauded Harry Kane on Instagram after the striker became Tottenham Hotspur’s all-time leading goalscorer on Sunday.

Kane scored the only goal as Antonio Conte’s side beat Manchester City to hand their top-four hopes a massive boost.

Of course, it was a hugely significant goal in Spurs’ season – as well as the title race, perhaps. But it was also a massive goal in Tottenham’s history.

Maddison lauds Kane after record-breaking goal

Kane drew level with Jimmy Greaves with his winner at Fulham last month. So it was fitting that he overtook the late great with another winner, this time against arguably the best team in the country.

Kane now has 267 goals for Tottenham. And you would imagine that plenty more records will fall by the time the 29-year-old calls time on his incredible career.

Certainly, one of the next records to go will surely be England’s all-time leading goalscorer. He is currently tied with Wayne Rooney.

And one player who may be hoping to tee up Kane for that latest record-breaking goal is Maddison. The attacking midfielder has been alongside Kane in the Three Lions’ ranks.

So he will have a good idea of just what the record means to Kane. And he was amongst those to take to Instagram to laud the Tottenham star. There were also replies from the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters and Davinson Sanchez…

Of course, it is a landmark goal. But what has gone slightly under the radar is the fact that Kane’s record in this Premier League season is outrageous.

It has been overlooked due to Erling Haaland’s return. He has 17 goals in 22 league games. And he could easily end up with one of his best tallies for some time.

Kane’s record in recent years has been outstanding. And yet, he could still improve on that this time around.