Maddison decision made, £22m player changes position: Tottenham’s predicted XI vs Liverpool

Tottenham face Liverpool this weekend as they look to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

The north London club have been brilliant up until this point, but they face a huge test on Saturday evening as Jurgen Klopp’s side rolls into town.

However, as Ange Postecoglou has shown this season, he’s not one to back down from a challenge, and he will approach this game in the same way he’s approached every other match.

Indeed, the Australian will be looking to win this game in convincing fashion, but he also needs to be wary of the threats posed by this Liverpool side.

With that in mind, we’ve had a go at predicting Tottenham’s starting XI for this one.

This is a Tottenham XI that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing as of late.

The backline is exactly the same as what we saw against Arsenal, while there are no changes in the midfield either.

James Maddison was an injury doubt heading into this match, but it sounds as though he may well be fit enough to start, and if there is a player that Postecoglou should be taking this sort of risk on, it’s the England international.

In the attack is where it gets interesting.

Brennan Johnson is out of action with injury, so Spurs will be forced into a change in that area.

Manor Solomon could be an option, but, in our view, Heung-Min Son could move to the left wing and Richarlison could come in up front after his heroic performance against Sheffield United a fortnight ago, while the £22m man shifts to the left flank to have a go at either Joe Gomez or Trent Alexander-Arnold.

This should be a great game between two in-form teams, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this one.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images