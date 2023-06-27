Liverpool have already signed one top Premier League midfielder this summer in Alexis Mac Allister.

Now, the Reds may be looking to land themselves another exciting PL-proven talent in the middle of the park.

The player in question is no longer in the top flight as things stand, but surely he’ll be back in the coming weeks.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool have opened talks to sign Southampton’s Romeo Lavia.

The transfer insider spoke on his YouTube channel about how the likes of the Reds are after the 19-year-old.

As well as Liverpool, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are apparently also in pursuit.

“So, Romeo Lavia is in Arsenal’s list,” said Romano.

“But, from what I understand, also Liverpool have opened talks to sign Romeo Lavia. So, Liverpool have an interest in Lavia.

“Man United asked about the situation, Chelsea did the same a few weeks ago.

“So, both clubs are informed, but at the moment they are not that close or active on this deal because it depends also on the timing.

“But for Liverpool, Romeo Lavia is one of the players they are considering.

“We know about [Khephren] Thuram, we know about Manu Kone, especially Thuram in this moment for Liverpool is a concrete target.

“But we have to add also Romeo Lavia to their list because he is one of the players they appreciate. Let’s see if they decide to bid.”

Our view

Midfielders are in high demand this summer, and the top talents from a relegated club are getting particular attention.

James Maddison is a case in point, and Lavia is very much the same.

The Belgian is just 19, so he’s at the start of his career, but he’s incredibly talented and has a very high ceiling.

He joined Saints from Manchester City just last summer and established himself as one of their top players last term.

For such a young player to impress in the Premier League at a struggling club is the sign of an incredible talent.

Lavia is so talented that Goal.com actually deemed him one of the nine best youngsters in world football.

The £38,000-a-week ace made the NxGn Nine 2023 column earlier this year.

He’s in league with the likes of Gavi, Alejandro Garnacho, Youssoufa Moukoko and Warren Zaire-Emery.

Lavia reportedly has a £40million price tag.

Admittedly, it’s quite high for a teenager, but if he fulfils his potential, it would be a bargain.