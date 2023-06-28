Arsenal appear to be closing in on the signing of Declan Rice as Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign the West Ham midfielder now.

While the path to signing Rice appears to have cleared for the Gunners, it isn’t quite fully clear yet.

Indeed, according to Charles Watts, speaking on his YouTube channel there’s still one potential dramatic turn of events that could pan out here, and it involves Manchester United.

The journalist says that the path for Arsenal is now clear, but he did note that United have been lurking in the background and are now the only club who could scupper this move.

United lurking

Watts shared what he knows about Rice and United.



“Man City have made it known today that they have pulled out of the race, and barring something dramatic happening from potentially Manchester United who have been lurking in the background for Declan Rice, provided something doesn’t happen with United and Rice that leaves the pathway clear for Arsenal to get this deal over the line for Declan Rice,” Watts said.

Not likely

Arsenal fans may well be worried after reading that update, but, in all honesty, they probably don’t have anything to be concerned about.

Indeed, Manchester United are in the midst of a takeover, and they’re not going to be breaking their transfer record while their ownership situation is unresolved.

Yes, there’s the tiny chance that the takeover could be done within the next 24 hours and a move could accelerate, but there’s been no suggestion that the Red Devils are that close to being sold.

For all intents and purposes, Arsenal have a free run at Rice now, and they should get this deal done.