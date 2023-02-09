Luke Ayling's impressive stats from Leeds draw at Manchester United











Leeds United battled to a 2-2 draw at Manchester United on Wednesday night.

The Whites headed to Old Trafford without a permanent manager, having sacked Jesse Marsch on Monday.

Michael Skubala, Paco Gallardo and Chris Armas took charge of Leeds for the game against the Red Devils.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

And Leeds got off to a flyer, with Elland Road fan favourite Wilfried Gnonto opening the scoring in the first minute.

The Italian played a one-two with Patrick Bamford before firing home from the edge of the box.

Leeds went on to double their lead early on in the second half, with Gnonto playing a role once again.

The 19-year-old threaded a pass for Crysencio Summerville to hit on the overlap.

Summerville sent in a low cross which Raphael Varane deflected into his own goal past De Gea.

However, Manchester United fought back to cancel out the Whites’ two-goal lead.

On 62 minutes, Marcus Rashford leapt high to head Diogo Dalot’s cross into the far corner of Illan Meslier’s net.

Then, the returning Jadon Sancho got the Red Devils’ second eight minutes later.

He picked out Luke Shaw and got the ball back via a deflection before slotting home from 12 yards.

Despite Man United threatening a complete comeback, Leeds held on for a crucial point.

‘A fantastic performance from the captain’

Leeds delivered a superb performance, with most of their players shining on the night.

Luke Ayling was in particularly inspired form, the Whites captain putting in an immense shift.

The £35,000-a-week ace clocked up some impressive stats, as per Whoscored.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Ayling weighed in with a staggering 12 tackles, plus four clearances, two interceptions and a block.

The 31-year-old also took 73 touches, made 30 passes, won two aerial challenges, completed two dribbles and tried his luck with two efforts.

Beren Cross of Leeds Live gave Ayling an 8 out of 10 for his efforts on the night.

“A fantastic performance from the captain,” he wrote.

“Showed nous and leadership. Big blocks, big tackles and big personality. Had Alejandro Garnacho pocketed.”

It remains to be seen whether the new manager (or the caretaker trio) will pick Ayling this weekend or opt for Rasmus Kristensen.

One thing’s for sure though – Ayling is doing his all to try to remain in the Leeds starting XI.