Leeds United defender Luke Ayling was seriously impressed with Dan James after his latest performance for Fulham yesterday.

James did his parent club a massive favour in the battle to stay in the Premier League.

The Welsh international posted on Instagram as he helped the West London side end their winless streak.

Fulham faced a trip to struggling Everton, who have looked much more convincing under Sean Dyche at Goodison Park.

Marco Silva’s side have been in poor form ever since their meltdown at Old Trafford in the FA Cup.

He decided to make big changes in attack, introducing Harry Wilson and Dan James to the starting line-up.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The £50,000-a-week winger has not had the season he would have liked away from Elland Road this season.

Before yesterday, he last started a league game for Fulham in October.

However, he was magnificent yesterday, and Luke Ayling was pleased to see James back playing away from Leeds.

He’s the sort of option Javi Gracia may wish he had available to him right now.

After their capitulation against Crystal Palace last weekend, any alternatives would be very welcome.

Leeds defender Ayling hails James after Fulham win

The Welshman posted on Instagram after finding the back of the net once again, saying: “That winning feeling.”

Ayling replied, saying: “Love it dash”, while Sam Greenwood added: “Love it DJ.”

Leeds United defender Luke Ayling impressed with Daniel James. Cr. (daniel_james97) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

Leeds United spent £25m to sign James after a lengthy transfer saga spanning several windows.

He’s had an up and down time at the club, and Jesse Marsch decided in the summer he was surplus to requirements.

It’s not gone much better at Fulham, with minutes being seriously limited under Marco Silva.

Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images

The form of Willian, Bobby De Cordova-Reid and more recently Manor Solomon have seen him fall down the pecking order.

However, James did Leeds a huge favour with his well taken goal yesterday, and Ayling and co. will be happy with his contribution.

Given Aleksandar Mitrovic’s long ban, Silva may turn to James more often in the run-in this season.

However, it’s unlikely he’s done enough to earn a permanent move to Craven Cottage in the summer.

