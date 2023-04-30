Luke Ayling offers Illan Meslier assessment after Leeds hammered by Bournemouth











Luke Ayling has lept to the defence of Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier after he made another mistake at Bournemouth today.

Ayling was at right-back as Leeds were hammered by Bournemouth. Despite getting a goal back, the Whites capitulated in the second half and now look in serious relegation trouble.

One of the reasons Leeds have struggled of late is the form of goalkeeper Meslier. He made an error at Fulham and then another today.

Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images

But speaking to Leeds Live after the game, Luke Ayling defender Meslier, insisting he’ll be one of the very best in the world.

“Look, he’s a young lad who’s still learning. He’s played many games but he’s still only 23 and he’s in a place where not too many people have played as many games as he has,” Ayling said.

“He’ll learn from it and I’ve got no doubt he’ll go on to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world. This spell is a learning spell for him and we’ve got four big games coming up and he’ll be needed in those games. Hopefully he can find his form.”

Meslier has made more than 120 appearances for Leeds and has produced some fine displays. However, the errors are creeping in and it’s something Leeds need to keep tabs on.

TBR’s View: Meslier still a fine goalkeeper at Leeds

This is a nice touch from Ayling to go out and speak in support of his teammate. There have been games where Meslier has helped Leeds so when he makes a mistake, he needs to be defended.

Meslier, as Ayling says, should go on to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world. Right now, he just needs to battle on and hopefully, play a part in Leeds stopping up.

Leeds are lucky to have Meslier, and in the future, he’ll have a fine career regardless.