Luis Suarez sends one-word reply to Liverpool social media post

Liverpool legend Luis Suarez still seems to be very fond of the Reds.

The Anfield icon took to X in response to Liverpool sharing footage of one of his hat-tricks.

On this day in 2012, Suarez ran riot for the Reds against Norwich, a team he loved playing against.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

The Reds ran out 5-2 winners in East Anglia, with Suarez putting three past the hapless Canaries.

Nuri Sahin and Steven Gerrard also netted to give Brendan Rodgers his first league win as Liverpool boss.

Meanwhile Steve Morison and Grant Holt got the consolations for the hosts.

Liverpool’s X account shared footage of Suarez’s hat-trick, deeming it “simply sensational”.

The Uruguayan responded by tweeting “unforgettable” and posting a heart-hands emoji.

Suarez played six times against Norwich for Liverpool. He was on the winning side five times and drew the other game.

In terms of goals, the 36-year-old – who now plays for Brazilian outfit Gremio – netted 12 times and also bagged three assists.

Suarez played 133 times for Liverpool, registering 82 goals and 46 assists.

It’s good to see that, nearly a decade since leaving Anfield, he still seems to have a soft spot for the Reds and interacts with the club on social media.

Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images

It’s a bit of a shame that Jurgen Klopp didn’t get the chance to manage Suarez at Liverpool. He took the Reds reins a year after the Uruguayan left for Barcelona.

Nonetheless, Suarez certainly provided a lot of joy for Reds fans during a time when they were going through a bit of a rough patch as a club.