Luis Suarez has sent Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez a message on social media after his display for Uruguay yesterday.

Nunez started for Uruguay as they picked up a 3-1 win over Chile in their opening World Cup qualifier.

The 24-year-old has recently taken Suarez’s number nine shirt for his national side and was handed yet another start by Marcelo Bielsa yesterday.

The Liverpool star didn’t manage to get on the scoresheet but played a key role as he provided two assists.

And it’s fair to say that former Liverpool star Luis Suarez was impressed with his compatriot’s display.

Suarez sends message to Nunez

Nunez took to Instagram yesterday and expressed his delight at picking up a win over Chile.

He wrote: “We started the play-offs in the best way possible, winning at home to the joy of everyone. Thanks for the support!”

And Suarez responded beneath the post: “Way to go Darwin! Tremendous match and starting winning is always important! Let’s go up with everything that’s just started.”

While Nunez didn’t get amongst the goals yesterday, he starred for his country and helped the Celeste get off the an ideal start to their World Cup qualifying campaign.

Nunez has enjoyed a brilliant run of form for Liverpool of late after netting twice against Newcastle, which has earned him a place in Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The former Benfica man also provided an assist last weekend as the Reds picked up a 3-0 win over Aston Villa.

It’s fair to say that Nunez has struggled to find consistency after making the big-money switch to Anfield last summer.

But he seems to be finding his feet at Liverpool and it will only benefit Klopp’s side for him to pick up more confidence with a brilliant display for his country.