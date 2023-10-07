Liverpool star Luis Diaz has surprised everyone with one of his picks in his dream five-a-side team – Xherdan Shaqiri over Mohamed Salah.

The Colombian has been a Red for over 18 months now, and he is a fan favourite at Anfield. He is a fantastic player, but he may have just irked his Liverpool teammate Salah with what he has just done.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz snubs Mohamed Salah and names Xherdan Shaqiri in his dream team

If someone asked a Reds fan to name their dream five-a-side team consisting of Liverpool players, you’d imagine Mohamed Salah would be on that list.

The Egyptian is already a legend of the club.

He has scored 190 goals for the Reds over the years and has played a massive part in helping them win all the trophies that they’ve won since he joined them.

Irrespective of what happens this season, Salah will go down as a Liverpool great, but Luis Diaz has opted for another right-winger associated with the Reds in his dream five-a-side team.

When asked to name his side by JD Football, he replied: “First Alisson, second Van Dijk, third Gerrard, fourth Shaqiri and finally Dalglish.”

Shaqiri is in the MLS now

Xherdan Shaqiri spent three years at Liverpool after joining the Reds from Stoke City in 2018.

The Swiss international scored eight goals and provided nine assists for Jurgen Klopp‘s side, and helped them win the Premier League and Champions League titles.

He then moved to Olympique Lyon for just £5.2 million (TNT Sports) in 2021 but after a disastrous six-month spell there, he left and joined MLS side Chicago Fire.

In his latest game for his side this week, Shaqiri scored a brace against Inter Miami. Perhaps that’s why Diaz picked him in his dream five-a-side team.