Luis Diaz has been speaking how happy he is to be playing alongside Darwin Nunez at Liverpool.

In an interview with the club’s official website, Diaz was sharing his feeling on finally returning to competitive action.

The left-winger picked up a serious injury against Arsenal in October.

It looked like he might return to action after the World Cup.

He was in the squad training in Dubai ahead of the Premier League restart.

However, he suffered a setback and was only fit enough to play again when Liverpool faced Leeds two weeks ago.

It was a huge boost for Jurgen Klopp to have Diaz available again after such a long absence.

Since his £37m move from Porto, Diaz has been one of Liverpool’s most consistent attackers.

Klopp now has plenty of options to choose from at Liverpool, and he could select Diaz alongside Darwin Nunez.

The Colombian has admitted how much he loves working with the 23-year-old.

Although they both prefer to play on the left, Nunez could continue to play through the middle in the future.

Diaz admits he loves playing with Liverpool teammate Nunez

Asked about the Uruguayan forward, Diaz said: “We spend almost every second together from the moment we get into training to the minute we leave!

“It’s really cool having him as a teammate now and I’m really proud to be playing alongside him because I know just how good a player he is, and his ability and quality offers us so much as a team.

“Sharing a dressing room with such great players right now at this club has just been incredible for me.

“Everyone learns stuff off each other here in order to keep improving and stay in the right mindset for everything that lies ahead.

“Having him on my side, it’s just amazing because I know very well just what qualities he can bring to the party and I know he’s going to contribute massively.”

Diaz’s minutes for Liverpool have slowly increased in the last few weeks as Nunez’s game time has decreased.

He’s been on the bench ever since Diaz’s return, but Klopp could realistically use both of them in the same system.

Liverpool have a wealth of attacking talents, and it’s going to be difficult to keep them all happy.

With Roberto Firmino leaving the summer, an extra spot will open up that both Diaz and Nunez will be hoping to fill.

