Luciano Spalletti apologises to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola











Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti has apologised for his comments to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola in his Champions League press conference.

The manager, who journalist Rudy Galetti linked with the Tottenham job, was not happy when Guardiola praised the Italian side earlier this season.

He started a media row between the two managers when he said Guardiola’s praise was a “ploy to knock Napoli down”.

With the two now playing against different opposition in the quarter-finals, it is no shock to see Spalletti asked again about what he said.

Luciano Spalletti apologises and praises Pep Guardiola

No doubt the manager wants to focus on Napoli’s match against AC Milan in the Champions League. It was hard to do this following questions from the media.

Guardiola wasn’t happy with Spalletti’s original criticisms. The Man City manager called him “sensitive” and “grumpy”.

Spalletti was asked to respond to Guardiola and this time he decided to apologise as he said: “I learned a lot from Guardiola. Everyone has learnt something from Guardiola. For me, Guardiola is like (Jurgen) Klopp, (Roberto: De Zerbi, all the amazing managers.

“Guardiola, Klopp and De Zerbi are among the football managers I always look at. So if my expression was misunderstood by Guardiola, I’m sorry because I’m truly happy when a manager like him says good words about Napoli. It would take me days and days to appreciate Guardiola’s former Barcelona.”

This was the perfect response from Spalletti. It means the media will probably drop the topic and the manager can focus on what matters.

No doubt Guardiola will go down as one of the best managers of all time. He has been hugely successful at Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

He has achieved so many things. It is amazing that he has managed to consistently be at the top and win trophies year on year.

The praise for Spalletti is understandable. He is probably one of hundreds of managers who has learnt something from the Spaniard.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Show all