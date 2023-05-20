Lucas Moura sends message to Tottenham fans after final appearance











Tottenham finished their home campaign with a dismal 3-1 loss to Brentford today as Lucas Moura made his final appearance.

The Brazilian winger has been a top player for Spurs since signing from PSG. He scored the memorable hat-trick to send them to the Champions League final and has long been a fan-favourite.

However, he is departing this summer and he came off the bench today to make his final Tottenham appearance.

And after a few hours have passed, Lucas has taken to social media to send his final message to Spurs fans.

A top player

Lucas Moura has always been a player who has given his all for Tottenham Hotspur. Even when the chips have been down, the Brazilian has dug deep and often been one of the few to get credit in dismal situations.

For Tottenham, replacing Lucas will be hard, especially when it comes to his character and personality.

Clearly a popular player among the Tottenham players and fans, that sort of character will be hard to replace.

In terms of value for money, Tottenham had it with Lucas Moura. They only paid £23m for him back in 2018 and he’s more than been worth the cash.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Moving on

Tottenham face a massive summer regardless of Lucas’ exit. The winger is a quality player on his day and he’ll be among a couple of positions that needing adding to.

For Spurs in general, this is a huge summer. They need players who can hit the ground running and do well. There can be no more excuses really, they simply have to get it right.

A new manager and director of football are due into the club. From there, it will be about bringing in key players who are up to the job.

Lucas has been a fine old player for Spurs. But it’s time to look forward as well and that means serious business.