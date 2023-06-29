Lucas Moura reacts after Tottenham announce big transfer news

Tottenham Hotspur are now very much in full swing with regards to their summer transfer market business.

Spurs needed a little time to find their feet. They couldn’t really do much until Ange Postecoglou was confirmed as their new manager.

Since the Australian took the Tottenham reins, developments have been coming in thick and fast at Hotspur Way.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

First, Dejan Kulusevski joined Spurs permanently. Then, Guglielmo Vicario arrived as the club’s first brand new signing.

And now, Tottenham have got their big marquee signing on board in James Maddison.

On Wednesday night, Spurs announced that they had landed the England international from Leicester City.

As per football.london, Tottenham reportedly signed him for £40million, and he has penned a five-year deal at N17.

Spurs obviously took to their socials with the news, with plenty of fans expressing their delight at such a solid signing.

There was also appreciation from a Tottenham cult hero, as Lucas Moura welcomed Maddison’s arrival at Spurs.

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Maddison joins as Moura leaves

Moura’s time at Spurs will come to an end at the end of the month, when his contract expires.

There hasn’t been any concrete speculation as to his next move, so his future remains uncertain after he leaves N17.

One thing’s for sure though. Moura has earned his place in Tottenham folklore after his 2018-19 Champions League heroics.

And even though he’s leaving Spurs, he obviously still cares for the club, and it’s great to see him buzzing over Maddison’s arrival.

Tottenham have needed a creative outlet for a long time now, and Maddison will hopefully be the answer.

The 26-year-old enjoyed an incredibly fruitful spell in the Midlands, making a name for himself as one of England’s top creative players.

Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images

He registered an impressive 55 goals and 41 assists across 203 appearances.

Even last season, when Leicester dropped out of the Premier League, he still registered 19 goal contributions from 32 matches.