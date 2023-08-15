‘Loves him’: Alasdair Gold says Ange Postecoglou already absolutely adores £60m Spurs player

The Ange Posteocglou era at Tottenham is underway after a 2-2 draw with Brentford at the weekend.

The draw with the Bees was far from the most inspiring result we’ve ever seen at Tottenham, but the performance was a strong one, particularly in the midfield and the attack.

Indeed, Spurs looked very decent going forwards, but, sadly, they failed to capitalise on many of their chances with Richarlison struggling to really get going.

However, speaking on The Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Alasdair Gold has stated that Spurs won’t give up on Richarlison easily, stating that he’s already a player that Ange Postecoglou absolutely adores.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Postecoglou loves Richarlison

Gold shared what he knows about the £60m man.

“They are now playing catch-up a little bit with Richarlison in this group of players, he looked a little bit rusty, but we will see. Postecoglou loves him, he has a real soft spot for him, so if anyone is going to try to make it work it will be Postecoglou,” Gold said.

Photo by MB Media/Getty Images

Patience

Richarlison isn’t going to turn into Harry Kane overnight, and while Spurs fans may be tempted to get on his back after a slow start against Brentford, we must remember that patience is a virtue.

Yes, Richarlison hasn’t been good enough so far, but let’s not forget, he was absolutely brilliant for Brazil during the World Cup, and he’s scored plenty of goals in the Premier League before for both Everton and Watford.

If Ange Postecoglou has faith in Richarlison, fans need to get behind this decision and back their manager’s judgement.

This could be a big season for Richarlison, even if he had a slow start at the weekend.