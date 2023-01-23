Kalvin Phillips sends message on Instagram to Luke Ayling











Leeds United will be disappointed to have only come away with a point against Brentford yesterday.

Jesse Marsch’s side dominated the game, but couldn’t find a way through David Raya.

Defender Luke Ayling to took Instagram after the match, and his former Leeds teammate Kalvin Phillips reacted.

Phillips will always be fondly remembered at Leeds, having made the move to Manchester City in the summer.

He’s admitted to watch Leeds games in the Man City dressing room, and was still in some of their WhatsApp chats.

The move hasn’t panned out as expected so far, with injury seriously limiting his minutes so far.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Phillips has started just one match for his new club, a Carabao Cup tie against Southampton.

Only Stuart Dallas has played more senior matches alongside Luke Ayling at Leeds than Phillips.

The pair turned out 164 times together, and are clearly still very close off the pitch.

The defensive midfielder was delighted to see the 31-year-old back involved yesterday.

Phillips reacts to Ayling performance for Leeds

Ayling took to Instagram after the match, and simply posted three love heart emojis in Leeds’ colours.

Phillips replied, saying: “Lovely to see” as Ayling turned out wearing the captain’s armband.

Kalvin Phillips reacts to Luke Ayling’s Leeds performance. Cr. (luke_ayling2) © 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META.

The right-back is a leader within the squad, but was only used sporadically before the World Cup.

A knee injury effected the start of his season, as did the signing of Rasmus Kristensen.

However, the £35,000-a-week defender has now started each of Leeds’ last four league games, and is back in favour under Marsch.

Unfortunately, Leeds have failed to win any of those games, and will be very frustrated they couldn’t come away with three points yesterday.

Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Brentford set up to hit Leeds on the counter-attack, but Ayling and co. dealt with them very well to keep a clean sheet.

The Whites have added more fire power to the squad in January, spending a club-record fee on Georginio Rutter.

He was an unused substitute as Marsch turned to Patrick Bamford and Luis Sinisterra to change the game instead.

Leeds currently sit 15th in the Premier League, just a point above the relegation zone.

Their trip to Nottingham Forest in two weeks’ time is a massive game for both sides.

