‘Looks so good’: BBC pundit hails new Celtic signing’s display v Ross County

Celtic have got their Scottish Premiership season off to a flyer with a 4-2 win over Ross County at Parkhead.

The Hoops, now managed by Brendan Rodgers, raced into a 2-0 lead by the half-hour mark.

David Turnbull opened the scoring from the spot on 17 minutes after Greg Taylor was tripped by Josh Sims.

The 24-year-old also played a key part in Celtic’s second goal, which came in the 26th minute.

His header sent Liel Abada racing clear down the right to cross for Kyogo Fuhurashi to slam home.

Turnbull went on to make it three just before the break, half-volleying from Matt O’Riley’s cross at the back post.

County pulled one back in the 60th minute through Jordan White’s looped header on the hour mark.

However, Celtic restored their three-goal advantage on 73 minutes as Fuhurashi’s superb flick set up O’Riley for the fourth.

County grabbed a second late on through James Brown, but it was too little too late against the rampant Hoops.

‘Just as good’ as Jota?

Several Celtic debutants took part in the match, with Maik Nawrocki making Rodgers’ starting XI.

Fellow new arrivals Yang Hyun-jun, Odin Thiago Holm and Kwon Hyeok-kyu were on the bench.

Two of those, Yang and Holm, were brought on during the match.

Yang came on for the last 10 or so minutes, and looked lively in his cameo.

Celtic icon and BBC Sport pundit Pat Bonner spoke highly of the 21-year-old.

“Yang looks so good,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live, via the BBC Sport website.

“Celtic have lost Jota, but I wonder if they’ve got someone just as good for a fraction of the cost?”

Yang joined from Gangwon FC for a reported £2million, while Jota left for Al Ittihad for a reported £25million fee.

Celtic spent £6.5million on Jota and made a near fourfold profit on the player.

Yang already looks good, so let’s see how he continues to fare.

Celtic may have just got themselves the bargain of the decade if all goes well.