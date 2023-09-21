Arsenal summer signing Kai Havertz may have struggled for much of the season, but he did well on the Gunners’ return to the Champions League.

Arsenal spent a reported £65million to bring the Germany international to the Emirates Stadium from Chelsea in June.

Havertz has made five Premier League outings for the Gunners so far, and also featured in the Community Shield.

However, the 24-year-old struggled to make an impact and didn’t manage a goal or assist in those games.

Arteta kept faith in Havertz as he started for Arsenal against PSV Eindhoven on Wednesday night.

The former Bayer Leverkusen ace delivered an impressive performance as the Gunners ran out 4-0 winners against their Dutch opponents.

Tim Sherwood, commentating on the game for Sky Sports, liked what he saw from Havertz ahead of the Gunners’ third goal of the night.

“Kai Havertz, for me, he’s not started the season but he looks a real player tonight,” he said on Sky Sports.

“He’s got so much room to operate in. He’s not shy of a Champions League goal in the final, is he?”

Our view

Havertz is obviously a quality player. He wouldn’t have cost over £140million in transfer fees for two of England’s top clubs otherwise.

Admittedly, he hasn’t pulled up that many trees in the Premier League thus far.

Havertz did score the winner for Chelsea in the 2021 Champions League final, but didn’t really kick on after that.

Nonetheless, Arteta has got most of his decisions right in terms of signings and, against PSV, Havertz did well.

Hopefully Havertz keeps focused and continues to improve, going on to become a key player for Arsenal.