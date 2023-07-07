‘Looking forward to the season ahead’: Tottenham 32-year-old looking forward to working with Postecoglou

Ryan Mason has posted a message on Instagram sharing his thoughts and how he feels about Ange Postecoglou taking charge.

The Englishman has been involved in the coaching staff at the club throughout various age ranks for many years. He first started in 2019.

Since then, he has had a couple of stints in charge of Tottenham as an interim manager. He was most recently the caretaker for the last few games of last season. He took charge of six matches.

Now, he is joining Postecoglou’s staff as an assistant manager. He knows the squad well and it is a good idea to keep him involved.

With pre-season now underway, fans of Spurs will now get a bit of insight into how things have started under new manager Postecoglou.

After a training session, Mason posted on Instagram and spoke about how it feels to be training again. More importantly, he shared how he felt about working with Postecoglou.

The Spurs coach said: “Love being back on the grass coaching and continuing to improve. Looking forward to the season ahead working with the manager and the rest of the coaching team. Exciting times ahead”

This is great to hear and clearly the 32-year-old assistant manager is impressed by what he has seen of Postecoglou so far.

The former Celtic manager did great things in the Scottish Premiership as he helped the club win the league and also played great football whilst doing so.

With no European football next season, Spurs can fully focus on all three competitions in England. Hopefully, they can qualify for Europe again and get far in a cup competition. It would be great for them to win a cup as it has been over a decade since they last did this.

This could also add some pressure onto the management staff. With one less competition than most of their top rivals, they will be expected to do better.