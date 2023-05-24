‘Looking a lot more likely’: Arsenal's chances of signing 'fast' player this summer have gone up – journalist











Arsenal are looking a lot more likely to sign Declan Rice this summer than they were two weeks ago according to Sky Sports’ Tom White.

The journalist was speaking on the Highbury Squad YouTube channel about his job reporting on transfers for Sky, and he dropped an interesting nugget of information on Rice.

Indeed, when discussing a hypothetical story regarding Rice, he actually gave an update on the actual situation with the West Ham man, stating that while he doesn’t want to get Arsenal fans’ hopes up, this deal is looking a lot more likely than it was a fortnight ago.

Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

Rice deal more likely

The reporter shared what he knows about the ‘fast’ midfielder.

“Declan Rice to Arsenal. That is a story I’ve nothing to do with by the way, but, and I don’t want to get your hopes up, it is looking a lot more likely than I thought it was going to a couple of weeks ago by the way,’ White said.

“Let’s say I found out that Rice was going to Arsenal. I can’t just put that in the news immediately, I have to get another source, ring Arsenal and ask them to confirm it and ring West Ham and ask them to confirm it,” White said.

Edging closer

West Ham may be putting out noises that they want to keep hold of Rice this summer, but with every passing update, it sounds as though Arsenal are more and more likely to sign Rice.

We’ve had reports stating that the player is keen, we’ve had reports that a bid is about to go in and we’ve had plenty of reports stating that Arsenal have him as their top target.

There will always be twists and turns in this story, but it does sound as though the Gunners are making progress on this front.

Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images

